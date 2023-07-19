Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,156,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.22. 431,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

