Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $25.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,837. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $712.08 and its 200-day moving average is $666.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

