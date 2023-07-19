Algorand Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.33 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $881.77 million and $56.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,791,326,928 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

