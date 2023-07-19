Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 27,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 16,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.17).

Alina Trading Down 19.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -462.25 and a beta of -0.28.

Alina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.