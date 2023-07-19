Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.73

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 145950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

