Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

ALLO stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

