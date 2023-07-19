Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $103.70 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002814 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

