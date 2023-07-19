Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALSAW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

