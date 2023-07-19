Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Shares Up ∞

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 3,550 shares changed hands during trading,

Alternate Health Trading Down 100.0 %

Alternate Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alternate Health Corp., a diversified healthcare company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. It offers medical practice and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alternate Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternate Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.