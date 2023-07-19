American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8 %

AXL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 491,911 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

