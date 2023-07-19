American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 2,011,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
