American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 2,011,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

