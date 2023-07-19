American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

