Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.99

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 1324340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,622.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.