Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.99

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 1324340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,622.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
