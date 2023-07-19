Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,335 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

