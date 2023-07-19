Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

FOLD traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 1,545,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

