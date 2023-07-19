Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.
Shares of ADI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.79. 2,040,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,239. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average is $183.00.
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
