Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.79. 2,040,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,239. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average is $183.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

