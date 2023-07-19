Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:

7/17/2023 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $195.00.

7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $195.00.

7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $206.00 to $212.00.

7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $180.00.

7/10/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $198.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $186.17. 1,931,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,304. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get PepsiCo Inc alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.