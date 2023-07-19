Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:
- 7/17/2023 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $195.00.
- 7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $195.00.
- 7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $206.00 to $212.00.
- 7/14/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $180.00.
- 7/10/2023 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $198.00.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $186.17. 1,931,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,304. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
