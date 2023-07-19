Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $152.00

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.