Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 19th (BMY, BXP, CARR, CC, CE, CLPR, COP, DD, DINO, ESTE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 19th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $532.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $261.00 price target on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

