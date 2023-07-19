AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 254,594 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 23.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

