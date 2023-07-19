AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 254,594 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $19.38.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 23.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

