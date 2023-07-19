Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

