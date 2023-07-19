Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces $0.45 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Aperam Price Performance

APEMY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aperam

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

