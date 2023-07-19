Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 460,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
