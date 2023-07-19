Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 460,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.