apricus wealth LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

