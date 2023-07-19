Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.