Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0729 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $72.83 million and $1.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

