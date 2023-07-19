Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1,441.06 Billion in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,063,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,274 shares of company stock worth $3,259,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.41.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.