Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1,691.61 Billion in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,026 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,611,000,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

