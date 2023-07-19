Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2,024.04 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,040,000,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $398.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

