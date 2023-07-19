Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,382,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $174,406,000. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,713 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

