ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.21

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 259179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.
Institutional Trading of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the period.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.