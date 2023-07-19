ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.21

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 259179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Institutional Trading of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

