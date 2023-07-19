Ark Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $48.73 million and $5.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002186 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002811 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,362,082 coins and its circulating supply is 174,361,970 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.