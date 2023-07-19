Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam increased its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

