Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,400 and sold 354,959 shares valued at $8,816,388. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

