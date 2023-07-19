ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 18.6% Higher

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) traded up 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. 262,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

ASAP Stock Up 18.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Get ASAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASAP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASAP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of ASAP worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.