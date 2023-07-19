Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
