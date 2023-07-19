Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 941,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.28. 43,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,781. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.