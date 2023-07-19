ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.2 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ECRTF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. ATEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

