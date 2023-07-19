Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.26

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Atos Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.