Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.26

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Atos Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.
About Atos
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.