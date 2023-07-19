Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) vs. FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Critical Survey

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and FDM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 2 0 2.67 FDM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 79.40%. FDM Group has a consensus target price of $840.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,620.00%. Given FDM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FDM Group is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -38.10% -34.13% FDM Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 49.99 -$1.72 billion ($1.61) -1.79 FDM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FDM Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

