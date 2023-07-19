Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$22.88 million during the quarter.
