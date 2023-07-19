AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

AN opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

