Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 237,419 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.77% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $311,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

