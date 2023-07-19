Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,732 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

PM stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

