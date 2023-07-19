Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 662,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,748 shares of company stock worth $202,303,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

