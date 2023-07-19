Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.10.

UNH opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $465.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.