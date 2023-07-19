Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for 6.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned about 8.06% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,162. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $62.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

