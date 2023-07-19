AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Shares Down 0.1%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.90. 74,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 106,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

