Axonics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axonics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Axonics by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Axonics by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Axonics by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

