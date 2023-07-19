BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.84

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.84 and traded as high as $48.97. BAE Systems shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 142,758 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

