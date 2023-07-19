BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.84

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.84 and traded as high as $48.97. BAE Systems shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 142,758 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
